APSD school meal box prorgram open to all Avoyelles Parish children

If Jenny Welch has anything to do with it, there should be no hungry children in Avoyelles Parish. Her office has provided almost 100 million meals in Avoyelles Parish over the past several months.

Since March 31, the Avoyelles Parish School District has provided food boxes providing approximately 900,000 meals through its boxed meals program -- and the program is still going strong.

Welch, who is APSD Food Service supervisor, said the meal boxes are funded through the USDA's Summer Food Services Program, which has been extended through December.

OPEN ENROLLMENT

Beginning Oct. 5, two-week/20-meal boxes under that program are available to all children in Avoyelles Parish who are 18 and under.

"It is considered an 'open enrollment' program, so all children are eligible," Welch said. That includes parochial, private, home school, charter and APSD in-school and virtual students.

The distribution on Monday (Oct. 5) will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three sites, Avoyelles High, Bunkie Magnet High and Marksville Elementary. Parents may be asked to show proof that there is a child or children in the household. Each child is eligible for a meal box.

While about 3,000 of the district's estimated 5,100 enrollment will now attend school four days a week and eat breakfast, lunch and afternoon "super snack" at school, about 2,100 chose a 100 percent virtual option.

The "virtual" students receive meal boxes for breakfasts, lunches and super snacks. The on-premises students had been receiving "mini-boxes" for the two days a week they were not on campus. The mini-boxes will no longer given, Welch said.

The boxed meals were funded by the USDA through BRG Disaster Solutions.