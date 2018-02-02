A.P.S.O. Corrections Officer arrested for bringing contraband into the Avoyelles Detention Center

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, an APSO corrections officer assigned to Avoyelles Detention Center #1 was arrested Friday morning, February 2, after he reported to work transporting a quantity of suspected synthetic marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and a number of cell phones believed to be for the use of inmates in the facility.

According to Anderson, deputies investigating the incident responded to information received relating to the introduction of contraband into the detention center. Officers found Corrections officer Requan Steven Mingo, age 25 of Cottonport in possession of illegal narcotics and cell phones. Mingo was arrested by deputies and charged with the following: Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Distribute” (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute” (Methamphetamine) and Malfeasance in Office.

“It is an everyday struggle by my staff to attempt to stem the flow of contraband into our jails,” Anderson explained. “It is very disheartening when one of your employees is complicit in these crimes. I take this seriously and will continue to take every step necessary to stem the flow of contraband and take whatever steps are required to gain compliance.”

Mingo had been employed at A.P.S.O. Corrections for the past three months. Bond has not been set as of Friday afternoon.