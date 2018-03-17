APSO investigating a homicide near Marksville

Sat, 03/17/2018 - 2:08pm Garland Forman

A man has been been killed in an altercation at about 10 am this morning near Marksville. Two cars were seen stopping on Anthony Grundy Road and a neighbor said he saw two men exiting the cars. There was a disagreement and a fight ensued. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed the homicide and is investigating. A person or persons of interest have been detained by APSO. Police have blocked the road and are investigating. When more information is available Avoyelles Today will update the story.

