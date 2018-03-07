APSO recaptures escapee

UPDATE: Escapee Rondrikus Fulton has been recaptured without incident by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies. Fulton was apprehended in Bunkie and will be booked on an additional charge of simple escape, an APSO spokesman said.

Fulton, 40, of Cottonport, escaped from Avoyelles Detention Center #1 Tuesday morning, Sheriff Doug Anderson said. Fulton was an assigned kitchen worker and fled after a kitchen door was opened to accept deliveries.

Fulton was serving a 2-year sentence for a probation and parole violation for failure to register as a sex offender.

Also arrested was Michelle Gauthier, age 40, of 653 Camille Street in Cottonport. Gauthier was arrested by detectives after it was confirmed that she provided transportation and refuge for Fulton after his escape with the full knowledge that Fulton was an escapee from DC #1.

She was charged with Accessory after the fact and Simple Escape. Sher is being held on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.