APSO searches for three escapees

UPDATE: Hunter Bordelon, of 141 Little River Road, Marksville, has been captured without incident.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three male inmates who escaped from custody at Detention Center 1 in Marksville.

A fourth inmate, Chase Middlebrooks, 36 of Evergreeen, has been taken into custody without incident.

Offenders Travis Green (18 y/o, B/M, Bunkie, LA), Hunter Bordelon (21 y/o, W/M, Marksville, LA), and Brandon Johnson (33 y/o, W/M, Plaucheville, LA) are currently wanted for Simple Escape. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 253-4081.

Brandon Johnson

W/M, DOB: 04/23/1986

4424 Highway 107 South

Plaucheville, LA 71362

Charges: Simple Burglary

Hunter Bordelon

W/M, DOB:07/02/1998

141 Little River Road

Marksville, LA 71351

Charges: Simple Burglary

Travis Green

B/M, DOB: 09/25/2001

702 East Church Street, Apt. 24

Bunkie, LA 71322

Charges: Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by Shooting, Sagging Pants