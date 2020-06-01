Hunter Bordelon-captured without incident
Travis Green
Brandon Johnson
Chase Middlebrooks-captured without incident
APSO searches for three escapees
UPDATE: Hunter Bordelon, of 141 Little River Road, Marksville, has been captured without incident.
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three male inmates who escaped from custody at Detention Center 1 in Marksville.
A fourth inmate, Chase Middlebrooks, 36 of Evergreeen, has been taken into custody without incident.
Offenders Travis Green (18 y/o, B/M, Bunkie, LA), Hunter Bordelon (21 y/o, W/M, Marksville, LA), and Brandon Johnson (33 y/o, W/M, Plaucheville, LA) are currently wanted for Simple Escape. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 253-4081.
Brandon Johnson
W/M, DOB: 04/23/1986
4424 Highway 107 South
Plaucheville, LA 71362
Charges: Simple Burglary
Hunter Bordelon
W/M, DOB:07/02/1998
141 Little River Road
Marksville, LA 71351
Charges: Simple Burglary
Travis Green
B/M, DOB: 09/25/2001
702 East Church Street, Apt. 24
Bunkie, LA 71322
Charges: Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by Shooting, Sagging Pants