Article Image Alt Text

Hunter Bordelon-captured without incident

Article Image Alt Text

Travis Green

Article Image Alt Text

Brandon Johnson

Article Image Alt Text

Chase Middlebrooks-captured without incident

APSO searches for three escapees

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 11:03am
Fourth apprehended without incident

UPDATE: Hunter Bordelon, of 141 Little River Road, Marksville, has been captured without incident.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three male inmates who escaped from custody at Detention Center 1 in Marksville.
A fourth inmate, Chase Middlebrooks, 36 of Evergreeen, has been taken into custody without incident.
Offenders Travis Green (18 y/o, B/M, Bunkie, LA), Hunter Bordelon (21 y/o, W/M, Marksville, LA), and Brandon Johnson (33 y/o, W/M, Plaucheville, LA) are currently wanted for Simple Escape. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 253-4081.

Brandon Johnson
W/M, DOB: 04/23/1986
4424 Highway 107 South
Plaucheville, LA 71362
Charges: Simple Burglary

Hunter Bordelon
W/M, DOB:07/02/1998
141 Little River Road
Marksville, LA 71351
Charges: Simple Burglary

Travis Green
B/M, DOB: 09/25/2001
702 East Church Street, Apt. 24
Bunkie, LA 71322
Charges: Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault by Drive by Shooting, Sagging Pants

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020