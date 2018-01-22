APSO searching for three in connection with attempted second degree murder

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of the above individuals who are wanted in connection with an attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping that occurred in the Hessmer area Monday, January 15th, 2018.

Patrick Barbin, age 36 of Mansura; Jessie Jacobs, age 28 of Marksville and Sherwin Jacobs, age 30, also of Marksville are all currently wanted for questioning in the incident.

A fourth person, Anna Morace, age 36 of 6470 La. Hwy. 115, Bunkie, was arrested shortly after the incident. Morace is being held on 2 counts of Principals, 1 count Attempted 2nd degree Murder and 1 count Aggravated Kidnapping.

The three male subjects were last seen in the Hessmer area and may be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate.

All three subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-619-3980 or 318-253-4081.