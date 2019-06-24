APSO seeks suspect in wedding reception stabbing incident

UPDATE: Williams has turned himself into Pineville Police this evening. He is awaiting transport to Avoyelles.

According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at approximately 11:40 p.m. a large disturbance erupted at the Haas Auditorium, located at the address of 208 Pershing Avenue, Bunkie Louisiana.

A wedding reception was occurring at the time of the disturbance. During the course of the disturbance, 19-year-old Dontavian Antonious Williams, of 105 N. Lexington Ave, Bunkie, La. brandished a knife and stabbed a 28-year-old male wedding guest according to multiple eye witnesses. It was reported to Sheriffs’ Office detective’s that Williams was an uninvited guest and was causing a disturbance. He was asked to leave the building and once outside an argument began resulting in the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed with a large knife in the lower abdomen. After the stabbing, suspect Dontavian Antonious Williams fled from the scene. The male victim was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. His condition is stable at this time and will undergo another surgery due to the severity of the wound.

A warrant of arrest has been obtained by A.P.S.O. detectives charging him with 1 Count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Dontavian Williams is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local Police Dept.