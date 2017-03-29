APSO work release inmate escapes

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office an Avoyelles S.O. State Department of Corrections offender assigned to a work detail at the Bunkie City Hall and Fire Dept. stole a city vehicle from the fire dept. and fled his work detail today. Deputies stated that the offender, George Henegan, stole a 2005 Dodge p/u, white, displaying a La. Public license plate of P242964 belonging to the City of Bunkie after the vehicle was parked in front of the fire station unoccupied with the keys left in the ignition. Henegan fled in the city owned vehicle at about 1:00 p.m. but his escape was not reported to Sheriff's Office personnel until 3:40 p.m. by Bunkie City officials.

George Henegan is described as a w/m, 6'1", 168 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion. He is from Crowley, La. and was serving a 3 year probation revocation sentence for violating the conditions of his probation for a charge of Possession of Stolen Things.

Anyone with information leading to the capture of George Henegan is asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4000 or your local police agency.