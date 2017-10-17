Archaeological Society sponsors clean-up day at Marksville Mounds on Oct. 22

{Editor’s Note: October is Louisiana Archaeology Month. This is the third in a series of archaeology-related articles to help celebrate Avoyelles’ history -- and pre-history -- and those men and women who are dedicated to researching and preserving those links to our past.}

When most residents of Louisiana hear the word “Marksville,” they think of the small city in Avoyelles Parish.

When archaeologists across the country, or possibly the world, hear “Marksville,” they think about an ancient community of mound builders and the archaeological explorations that now define a specific civilization in prehistoric America.

The Marksville State Historic Site, also called the Marksville Mounds or the Prehistoric Indian Park & Museum, has fallen on hard times in the past few years, being closed due to state budget cuts -- even though it is this area’s only National Historic Landmark.

Those who hope it will someday be reopened and rejuvenated say the museum and the grounds are in good shape, just waiting for loving hands -- and sufficient funding -- to blossom once again.

Members of the Louisiana Archaeological Society, with assistance from local historical preservationists, have organized a clean-up day next Sunday (Oct. 22) at the site to provide those “loving hands.”

AN IMPORTANT SITE

“This doesn’t mean money will magically appear to reopen the site to the public,” LAS Treasurer Beverly Clement said. “This is being done to let people know that this site is just as important as sites like Poverty Point and we want them to know it is still out there.”

The LAS is calling for volunteers to tidy up the grounds, which was once a ceremonial site for this parish’s earliest residents.

Those interested can call Clement at 323-240-3558 or register at the event tab on the LAS website at www.laarchaeologicalsociety.org. “to give us a better idea of the number of volunteers to plan for.”

The event also has a “walk-ins welcome” policy for last-minute volunteers who show up on the day of the clean-up.

The Office of State Parks is also supporting the clean-up effort and is expected to have a presence at the site.

A tour will be given around 10 a.m. to start the day. The day-long effort will conclude around 4 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring outdoor work gloves, closed toed shoes, proper clothing, a hat and a chair. Sunscreen and bug spray will be provided. Food and beverages will be available for volunteers and door prizes will be awarded.

The LAS will also be selling Louisiana Archaeology Month T-shirts for those wishing to commemorate the occasion with a souvenir.

“There will be tents at the site for shade. A portable toilet and the museum restrooms will be open to provide those facilities to those participating,” Clement said.

While gathering together a group of helping hands is one goal of the Sunday event, Clement said the LAS would also welcome visitors who wanted to come out to see the grounds.

‘SENSE OF COMMUNITY’

“It is good to get people to come out to the site, to have a sense of community pride in it,” Clement said.

“This is one of the earliest mound sites in Louisiana,” Clement said. “It is closed due to lack of funding. One of the main initiatives of the LAS is site stewardship, and that is what this event is about.

“The site is really in great shape,” she continued. “It just needs some management and maintenance attention.”

Clement said the Oct. 22 clean-up day was scheduled to be this area’s Louisiana Archaeology Month event. However, she said LAS would like to hold clean-up days at the site two or three times a year, until the state or another entity is able to step in to reopen the museum and provide regular maintenance of the grounds.