Archaeologists plan ‘dig’ at St. Agnes mound

{Editor’s Note: October is Louisiana Archaeology Month. This is the second in a series of archaeology-related articles to help celebrate Avoyelles’ history -- and pre-history -- and those men and women who are dedicated to researching and preserving those links to our past.}

As the hunter sat on the high ground he could see the deer coming to the water and he knew he and his companions would have a successful hunt.

This scene no doubt played out many times at the prehistoric Native American settlement overlooking Lac St. Agnes and Little River in Brouillette.

Tests indicate the mound is about 1,800 years old. There have been several “digs” at the site over the past 78 years, and another is planned.

This month the Louisiana Archaeological Society has scheduled two five-day expeditions to further explore the mound site, located on property owned by local conservationist Marc Dupuy Jr.

The LAS has invited interested archaeologists and lay people to sign up for one or both of the phases of the research project. The first phase will be testing at the site, between Oct. 16-20. The excavation at the site will be conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3.

There are 12 “team spots” for each phase and a few are still available for those wanting to sign up for a one-week dig, Project Leader Julie Doucet said.

Registration is $50, which pays for the housing and food costs at a hunting camp on the site, she noted.

“There will be no unauthorized or unescorted visitors allowed,” Doucet said.

Those wanting to register for one of the week-long outings should call Doucet at 1-225-202-1794 or by email to outreach@laarchaeologicalsociety.org. She said the site is difficult to find unless you know where it is.

LAS hopes to set up a daily online blog site, including video, to explain what the archaeologists are doing and what they find.

“We definitely want to engage the public,” she added.

‘EVERYDAY LIFE’

Doucet said that large ceremonial centers such as the Marksville Historical Site and the Poverty Point site in Epps are interesting and tell archaeologists a lot about the culture and practices of the people of that era, but there is a different kind of excitement at sites such as St. Agnes.

“This looks to have been just an everyday community with everyday people going about their everyday life,” she said.

In many ways, those kinds of sites can tell researchers more than the large, ceremonial ones.

“This would have been an ideal vantage point for its past occupants to view wild game and gather wild plants,” Doucet said. “The location offered abundant access to water, and the natural riverine land forms could be used as navigable pathways to distant resources and perhaps far away groups.”

The site was initially recorded by noted archaeologist Robert S. “Stu” Neitzel in 1939. Neitzel is best known for his work at the Marksville State Historic Site and other mounds in the parish.

There was another excavation at the St. Agnes site in 1972. Louisiana Geological Survey archaeologists mapped the site in 1988.

A core sample of the mound in 2003 found charred wood and cane from a burial at the base of the mound. Analysis of the substance dated the burial to about 700 to 900 AD. A 1972 excavation said artifacts date back to 200 A.D.

TULANE PROJECT

The most recent expedition to the St. Agnes site was in 2009, when Tulane University archaeologist Christopher Rodning and several of his graduate students identified areas west of the mound as “worthy of further investigation,” Doucet said.

The October project seeks to provide that “further investigation.”

“Rodning used ground-penetrating radar at the site,” she continued. “There were several interesting anomalies detected underground. We will research those anomalies.”

While she doesn’t want to speculate as to what, if anything, the team will find, she said it would be great if there was evidence of a second mound or of an organized village at the site.

She said the team will not be excavating in the burial mound at the site during this project.

Cultural materials recovered from the site will be photographed and fully documented, she added. An archaeological field laboratory will be set up at the site, allowing volunteers to help process and analyze the artifacts as they are recovered.

“Our project will shed light on the cultural past at the Lac St. Agnes site, and will help answer important research questions about additional areas around the mound which will add to the information already known about the site,” Doucet said.

She said the two-week dig will provide a “unique glimpse into this part of Louisiana’s long cultural past and the important work to ensure the future of the Lac St. Agnes site.”