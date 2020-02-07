Arrest made in Faith Baptist Mission Road shooting

Nathan Carter, 30, has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide in the Tuesday morning shooting death of Deandre Williams, an Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Carter was arrested Tuesday and also charged with obstruction of justice and seven counts of illegal possession of Schedule I drugs in the presence of a juvenile. He is in custody under $260,000 bond. Authorities did not release information on the arrest until Friday morning.

APSO would give no further details on the case, stating it is still “an active investigation.”

Williams, 30, was shot once in the chest at his mother’s house at 369 Faith Baptist Mission Road.

Carter also lives at that address. Williams lives in a neighboring home.

Williams was picking up his child to take her to school at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the incident occurred.

When deputies arrived in answer to a 911 call about the shooting, Williams had been shot once in the chest and was unresponsive on the kitchen floor.

Deputies administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Williams was taken to Avoyelles Hospital where he died from his wounds.