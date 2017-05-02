Arrest made in Marksville hit and run

An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of 57 year old Steven Lee of Marksville. According to police, Albert J Abshire, Age 53 of Alexandria has been charged with felony hit and run.

His truck,a white Chevrolet pick up, was allegedly spotted by an eye witness during the incident which occurred on Friday, April 28 at 11 pm on Tunica Drive near Subway.

Abshire was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail and will be transferred to the Avoyelles Parish jail.

According to Marksville Police, the investigation is still ongoing.