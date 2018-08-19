Arrest made in theft of a motor vehicle in Cottonport

UPDATE:

The Yorkshire terrier in a vehicle allegedly stolen in Cottonport on Aug. 18 has been found and returned to its owner unharmed, Cottonport police said.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

A Cottonport teen was arrested on Saturday, August 18, after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Cottonport business

According to Cottonport Police around 10:53 a.m. Avoyelles Parish Commutations Center notified Cottonport Police Department of a theft of a motor vehicle had just occurred at T-Jim’s Grocery Store located at 928 DR H J Kaufman Ave.

Upon arrival CPD made contact with the victim and information was obtained leading to an investigation in locating the vehicle and the suspect. During the course of the investigation it was learned Javon Dupas age 18 of Cottonport was the person of interest.

Around 3 p.m. Sgt. Laken Rico with the Marksville Police Department observed the vehicle fitting the description and the description of the suspect in the Taco Bell parking lot. When Sgt. Rico attempted to make contact with Dupas he exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. After a short Foot pursuit Dupas was taken into Custody without incident by Sgt. Rico.

Dupas was transported to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center # 1 where he was booked on Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property, and Resisting an Officer. He is being held without bound until he appears in front of a 12th JDC Judge.

Cottonport Police Department wants to thank all law enforcement agencies in the assistance of locating the vehicle and especially Marksville Police Department and Sgt. Laken Rico with the Marksville Police Department.

The victim's dog that was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident has not been located. If anyone sees a Reddish and Yellowish Fur Yorker possible in the Cottonport areas please make contact with the Cottonport Police Department at 318-876-3488.