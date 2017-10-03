Art in the Rafters returns to downtown Marksville this Thursday

This year’s Art in the Rafters will be more than just an opportunity to view the paintings of local artists and meet the artists in person.

“Art in the Rafters is evolving into an event unlike any other and is a truly visual feast featuring everything from fine art to dance, music and photography,” event co-chairman Van Roy said.

Donny Gagnard is the event chairman.

Art in the Rafters Cinq will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 5) in Bailey’s on the Square and outside on Courthouse Square in downtown Marksville.

Art in the Rafters is the Avoyelles Arts Council’s main fundraiser and membership drive of the year.

Tickets cost $20, which includes a 1-year membership to the Arts Council, complimentary glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres.

In addition to the display of local artwork, there will be an aerialist performance by Jill Chatelain and Diana Adduci. Chatelain is a dance instructor from Mansura. Adduci is from Plaucheville. The aerialists will perform while suspended from the rafters over the Bailey’s dance floor.

The New Orleans band Motel Radio will provide live entertainment for the event. The band is a regular performer at the annual New Orleans Jazz Fest.

PHOTOGRPHY EXHIBIT

A special exhibit this year will be entitled “Neighbors: A Tale of Two Visionaries,” featuring the photography of the late Rudy Haydel and author/photographer Kevin Rabalais, who grew up next door to Haydel.

Haydel was born in Moreauville in 1928 and lived most of his life in Marksville. He was a photographer in the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Mardel Products and was a well-respected wood craftsman. Haydel designed and created the “Broken Wagon Wheel” monuments at the north and south ends of Marksville. Rabalais grew up in Marksville but now lives in New Zealand, where is is a published author and accomplished photographer. He is the son of Rodney and Wanda Rabalais of Marksville.

For more information call Van Roy at 240-3495 or visit the Avoyelles Arts Council on Facebook.