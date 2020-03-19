Assessor Office doors closed to public, all services still available

The following was announced by Avoyelles Assessor Heath Pastor: In an effort to continue to serve the public, as well as maintain the health of our employees, the Avoyelles Parish Assessor's Office will be closed to the public effective immediately. Our office staff will continue to provide the information you need through phone, email, fax, and mail correspondence. Please contact our office via (318) 253-4507 or hpastor@apassessor.org and our staff, or myself, will be happy to assist

with any services or documents needed. This includes homestead exemption applications, property bonds, map printouts, as well as answering any tax related inquiries. Thanks in advance for your patience and please pray, not only for Avoyelles, but for all those affected by this virus throughout the world.