Atlantic storm could become Epsilon; possible Zeta forming in southwest Caribbean

The 26th named storm in the record-setting 2020 hurricane season could be forming south of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center says the weather system has a 90 percent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Epsilon by Wednesday and Hurricane Epsilon by Friday. It does not appear that it will be drawn into the Gulf or threaten the East Coast. Like Paulette and Teddy, this storm will remain in the Atlantic and could effect -- if not impact -- the island of Bermuda. Bermuda could become the "Louisiana of the Atlantic" for Hurricane Season 2020.

If this system earns its name Wednesday it will set another early-formation record for the 26th storm of a season. The only other Epsilon was formed on Nov. 22, 2005. Some weather watchers say that Epsilon-2005 was actually the 27th storm of the 2005 season. A post-season analysis of weather data discovered an unnamed subtropical storm that appeared for less than a day near the Azores on Oct. 4-5. Its remnants were absorbed by another tropical system on Oct. 8. That system eventually became Hurricane Vince and continued west to Spain where it became the first tropical storm system to hit Spain on Oct. 11.

There is also a possible storm developing in the southwest Caribbean. This system has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm. It's projected path at this time would send it northeast across the Gulf, across Florida and into the Atlantic off the East Coast. If it reaches tropical storm status it will be Zeta, which was the name of the last storm of 2005. Zeta-2005 that became a tropical storm on Dec. 30 and broke apart on Jan. 6.

If Hurricane Season 2020 keeps pace with Hurricane Season 2005, that means two more months of storms.