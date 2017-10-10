Attorney General releases list of recalled child products
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.
“My office and I are committed to doing all that we legally can to make Louisiana a safer place for families,” said General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth, I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and their remedies.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
Munching Max Chipmunk Toys by TOMY
Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards by iRover
Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy
Richie House Children’s Robes by Belle Investment (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)
Children’s Pajamas by Sweet Bamboo
Children’s Building Sets by Panelcraft
Magnetic Dry Erase Boards by Really Good Stuff
Baby Rattles by BRIO
Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses by Pastourelle
Children’s Swimsuits by Meijer
Infant Rompers by Fabri-Tech (sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores)
Slap Bracelets Sold with Children’s Storybooks by Studio Fun International
Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers by L.L. Bean
Children’s Sleepwear by ASHERANGEL (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)
Plush Baby Stacking Toys by Hallmark
Strollers by Delta
Infant Bib and Bootie Sets by DEMDACO
Infant Wiggle Balls by Toys “R” Us
Children’s Plates and Bowls by Playtex
Nightlight Soothers by Skip Hop
For more information on the recalls and their remedies, visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.