Attorney General releases list of recalled child products

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.

“My office and I are committed to doing all that we legally can to make Louisiana a safer place for families,” said General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth, I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and their remedies.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Munching Max Chipmunk Toys by TOMY

Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards by iRover

Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy

Richie House Children’s Robes by Belle Investment (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)

Children’s Pajamas by Sweet Bamboo

Children’s Building Sets by Panelcraft

Magnetic Dry Erase Boards by Really Good Stuff

Baby Rattles by BRIO

Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses by Pastourelle

Children’s Swimsuits by Meijer

Infant Rompers by Fabri-Tech (sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores)

Slap Bracelets Sold with Children’s Storybooks by Studio Fun International

Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers by L.L. Bean

Children’s Sleepwear by ASHERANGEL (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)

Plush Baby Stacking Toys by Hallmark

Strollers by Delta

Infant Bib and Bootie Sets by DEMDACO

Infant Wiggle Balls by Toys “R” Us

Children’s Plates and Bowls by Playtex

Nightlight Soothers by Skip Hop

For more information on the recalls and their remedies, visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.