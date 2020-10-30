Atty. Gen. Landry provides tips for a safe Halloween

COVID may have replaced rubber masks with protective masks and canceled community events, but little monsters, goblins and super-heroes will still be happily running from house to house in Louisiana neighborhoods seeking sweet treats.

While recognizing the need to keep Halloween a fun-filled night of tricks and treats for children, Attorney General Jeff Landry said families need to be vigilant and careful.

“It is imperative that families be extra vigilant and take the appropriate precautions to make certain Louisiana’s children remain out of harm’s way,” Landry said.

He said there are a few safety tips that adults need to be aware of and that need to be told to the children. They are:

-- Follow local guidelines or ordinances.

-- Put phones down and keep heads up while walking.

-- Ensure that all costumes and wigs are flame resistant.

-- Never trick-or-treat alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

-- Always cross the street at corners and obey all traffic signals and crosswalks.

-- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

-- Carry a flashlight and fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags.

-- If driving, eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.

For more safety tips, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.