AVAP flap sparks talk of lawsuit

A group of African American ministers once again appeared before the Avoyelles Parish School Board to urge the continuation of a consultant-run alternative education program in the former Hessmer High School.

Once again the board listened to a presentation from the Avoyelles Coalition Task Force and took no action to reverse its previous decision to end the contract with Ombudsman Educational Services at the end of this school year and replace it with a district-operated and staffed program.

Coalition members have said the board's response is disrespectful, and have hinted that the race of the requesters and of most of the students served by the Avoyelles Virtual Alternative Program may be a factor.

The minister's group has raised the specter of racial discrimination in its arguments in favor of retaining the current program and its staff. The as-yet-unuttered-but-strongly-implied threat of a lawsuit has been strengthened by the fact that Rev. Allen Holmes -- the parent who reopened a dormant 1968 desegregation suit in 1987 -- is vice president of the Coalition.

Holmes is a familiar face and a familiar voice at School Board meetings. A few days after the board meeting, Holmes repeated what should be a familiar warning to School Board members.

"We are not here to promote Ombudsman, but to promote the well-being and education of every child in the Avoyelles Parish School System," Holmes said. "I am not telling the School Board they have to hire a certain company to operate their alternative school, or that they cannot operate it themselves. What I am saying is that whatever they do, they better do it right. If we see a problem in the way the alternative school is run next school year, all I can say is what I said back in 1986, 'If you can't fix the problem, I will fix it.'"

COALITION PRESENTATION

Rev. Charles Guillory presented the information from ACT, chiding the board and district administration for not responding to the organization's request for information on student performance of the previous district run Alert School alternative program to compare with the achievement of the Ombudsman program.

The group also contends the Hessmer site -- closed in 1988 by a federal desegregation order -- poses a health hazard to employees and students of the Avoyelles Virtual Alternative Program housed there.

Ombudsman Vice President Rachel Black provided a school-year update that indicated that as of February AVAP had served 63 students -- 40 on site and 23 under the district's "virtual option." All of those were referred to the program for behavioral issues or long-term suspension/expulsion.

Of those 3 percent have been special education students and 24 percent have a Section 504 plan because they have a physical or mental impairment that limits their ability to learn, concentrate or communicate. This includes such conditions as dyslexia, attention deficit disorder or anxiety issues, as well as many others.

During the past year, there has only been one incident on campus that required outside intervention to address.

76% MALE, 78% BLACK

The "average" student sent to AVAP is a black male. This year's referrals have been 76 percent male and 78 percent black. Only 16 percent of AVAP students have been white with 6 percent identifying as other races.

Attendance has improved since the program went to one full-day session in 2019-20, instead of the two half-day sessions in prior years. In 2017-18 and 2018-19 the attendance rate was 81 percent. In 2019-20 the attendance rate was 84 percent before the COVID pandemic closed campuses in March. As of Feb. 8 of this year, when the report was created, the attendance rate was 92 percent.

Ombudsman also claims a dramatically improved "success rate" for the current school year. It defines "success rate" as the percent of its enrollees who complete the school year, graduate or are promoted, or earn being returned to their assigned school by meeting behavioral and academic benchmarks in the program.

In 2017-18 AVAP had a 68 percent success rate. In 2018-19 and the abbreviated 2019-20, the success rate was at 74 percent. This year the program boasts a 92 percent success rate as of February.

The programs pass rate went from 56 percent in 2017-18 to 90 percent in 2019-20. As of February, the program's pass rate was at 75 percent.

STUDENT SURVEY

Statistics only tell part of the story of a school or educational program. In national "best schools" lists, what employees, parents and students say about the school is a key factor in the rating organization's evaluation.

Black presented student responses to several questions concerning AVAP. Taken as a single "factor," they are favorable to Ombudsman's case.

Students were presented the statement, "You feel safe and secure" at the school, to which 97 percent said they agree or strongly agree.

Another was "Teachers provide feedback on the process and your behavior?" To this, 91 percent agreed while 9 perecent were undecided.

"My attitude has improved?" 86 percent agreed, 12 percent were undecided, 2 percent disagreed.

"My attendance has improved?" 53 percent agreed, 44 percent said it has remained the same and 4 percent said it has decreased.

"You feel prepared to graduate/be promoted." 93 percent agree, 5 percent undecided, 2 percent disagree.

"You make better life choices now." 72 percent agree, 25 percent undecided, 4 percent disagree.

WANTS TO COMPARE

Holmes said he still wants to see student performance scores or some sort of "success rate" for the district-operated Alert School to compare with the results of the Ombudsman program. He also wants to see budget information on how much the Alert School cost during the years it was in operation.

He said those he has talked to about that program are unanimous in describing Alert as a failure in meeting the needs of students sent there and of keeping them in school to graduation.

The program has been referred to as being a "holding area" where discipline-problem students could be sent to prevent them from disrupting other students' education, while meeting the technical requirement of state law to continue educating students removed for disciplinary reasons.

Holmes said he believes ACT's request for performance statistics have been denied because those statistics do not compare favorably with the current AVAP stats.

However, it must also be noted that Avoyelles Parish's overall school and student performance scores were considerably worse 10 years ago, and even five years ago, than they are now. It would be expected that a comparison of Alert and AVAP would most likely reflect that achievement level difference.

"I hope we can work together with the School Board to fix what's broken," Holmes said. "We want to work with the School Board and the district. We gave the board 90 days to make a decision.

"If they want to keep pretending the sky is blue, they will see that they are having a storm."