Avoyelles appears spared of major power outages

As of 11 am Monday, most areas of Avoyelles had power, according to Entergy and CLECO.

However approximately 10,000 Cleco customers in other areas of the state are without power due to freezing rain, ice and snow. “While the majority of these outages are currently in Iberia and St. Mary parishes, the storm is still moving across the state, and we expect to see additional outages across our service territory,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Power Outages as of 11 a.m.

Beauregard – 26 customers

Evangeline – Less than 5 customers

Iberia – 6,430 customers

Rapides – 191 customers

Sabine – 9 customers

St. Landry – 6 customers

St. Martin – 456 customers

St. Mary – 2,360 customers

St. Tammany – 185 customers

Washington – 467 customers

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured nearly 500 additional resources to assist with storm clean-up and power restoration. For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power