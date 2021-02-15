The lights were still on at City Drugs of Bunkie as seen surrounded by a blanket of snow at sunrise this morning. Photo courtesy of Chris Jeansonne/Bunkie Community Facebook Page.
Avoyelles appears spared of major power outages
As of 11 am Monday, most areas of Avoyelles had power, according to Entergy and CLECO.
However approximately 10,000 Cleco customers in other areas of the state are without power due to freezing rain, ice and snow. “While the majority of these outages are currently in Iberia and St. Mary parishes, the storm is still moving across the state, and we expect to see additional outages across our service territory,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.
Power Outages as of 11 a.m.
Beauregard – 26 customers
Evangeline – Less than 5 customers
Iberia – 6,430 customers
Rapides – 191 customers
Sabine – 9 customers
St. Landry – 6 customers
St. Martin – 456 customers
St. Mary – 2,360 customers
St. Tammany – 185 customers
Washington – 467 customers
In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured nearly 500 additional resources to assist with storm clean-up and power restoration. For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power