Avoyelles artist’s work chosen as LPB Christmas card

The artwork of Leah Moreau Morace of Effie was chosen as the Louisiana Public Broadcasting Christmas card for this holiday season.

She began her painting career at an early age, painting chinaware for her grandmother.

Morace and her husband and four children reside in Effie.

She is a member of the Avoyelles Arts Council Board and is an Artist in Residence at River Oaks Art Square Center in Alexandria.

She is a 1999 graduate of Marksville High and studied Graphism at Louisiana Tech University and Graphic Design at Louisiana College.