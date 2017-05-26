Avoyelles authorities searching for escapee

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Travison Lavalais, 25, of Marksville, who escaped from Avoyelles Detention Center #1 on foot earlier this afternoon (Friday, May 26), Sheriff Doug Anderson said.

Lavalais fled on foot from the detention center. He is described as a medium-complexioned black male with multiple tattoos on his upper body. He is 5 ft. 9 in. and weighs 150 lbs. Lavalais was being held on a conviction of domestic abuse battery and other related traffic offenses.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Travison (Travis) Lavalais should call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4000 or their local police department.