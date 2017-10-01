Avoyelles Baptist churches aiding hurricane victims

Local National Baptist Convention churches are participating in their state Home Mission Board’s efforts to aid hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana.

Allen Holmes, associate pastor of Starlight Baptist Church in Hickory Hill, said the effort at this time is focused on victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. He said attention will soon shift to victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida and the Caribbean islands.

“100 percent of all donations will go to directly aid victims,” Holmes said.

Dr. A.G. Sudds Sr., pastor of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport and a Home Mission Board member, was in Avoyelles recently to help organize and coordinate the relief campaign.

“The local goal is to collect $5,000 to go towards the relief effort,” Sudds said.

Holmes said there are churches in the Houston area that had five feet of water in them. He knows residents of that area who lost everything and did not have flood insurance because their communities were not deemed to be flood risks.

Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville has been designated as the collection point for donations of supplies, cash and gift cards. The church is located at 450 Tassin St. and its mailing address is P.O. Box 4, Moreauville, 71355.

Rev. Terrell Pierite, pastor of Simpson Baptist, and Holmes will be co-chairs of the local effort.

A special account has been set up at Capitol One Bank for the relief fund.

Items being sought are non-perishable food, baby wipes, bottled water, personal hygiene items, gloves, bleach, paper towels, trash bags, toiletries and gift cards.

“This will not be a two or three week thing,” Holmes said. “People hit by Harvey -- and now with Irma -- will take three to five years to recover. We need to come together now and show that Avoyelles Parish love.”