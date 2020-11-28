Avoyelles, Bunkie advance in playoffs

Both Avoyelles Parish high school football teams who played Friday night advanced to Round 2 of the Class AA playoffs.

Avoyelles High defeated Oakdale, 42-6. Bunkie beat Pickering, 22-6.

Marksville had to cancel its 1st Round playoff game with Green Oaks in Class AAA due to exposure to COVID in its Nov. 20 game with Caldwell Parish. and possible cases of COVID on the team.

Avoyelles will play #6 Kinder in Kinder. The Yellowjackets defeated Delcambre, 50-0, in its 1st round game. Bunkie travels to Greensburg to play St. Helena College & Career Academy. The Hawks beat Vidalia, 28-16, on Black Friday.