Avoyelles Christmas events Dec. 14-17

Avoyelles Parish Christmas events for the remainder of the week include:

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, DEC. 14, 15

7 p.m. nightly- Christmas Music Extravaganza, Marksville

The Fox Performing Arts Theater in Marksville will present a Christmas Music Extravaganza, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday (Dec. 14 &15) Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door or online at marksvillefox.com. Parish vocalists and musicians will present holiday music to warm hearts and make the season bright. Hot chocolate, egg nog and cookies will be sold at the event. For more information call 253-8105.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

1 to 3 p.m. - Bordelonville Christmas on the Bayou

Christmas on the Bayou in Bordelonville will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 16) at the Bordelonville Fire Training/Community Center. The event is sponsored by the Bordelonville Fire Department. Activities will include Christmas caroling, reading “The Christmas Story,” Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus. A gingerbread house decorating contest will be held with the top three winners receiving a special prize. All children will receive a goody bag and be served cookies with hot chocolate on a first-come/first-served basis. For additional information, contact Brandi Lemoine at 447-2340.

4 p.m. - Bunkie Christmas Parade and Fireworks

The annual Bunkie Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Bunkie Rotary Club and the Town of Bunkie, will be held Saturday (Dec. 16) Line up begins at 3 p.m. in the Capitol One parking lot on Church Street. The parade rolls out at 4 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at 6 p.m. in front of Vaughn Motors. Parade entry participants are asked to contact. Parade Chairman Tiffany Tuminello to ensure they are properly placed in the parade lineup.

“Last year, we had several entries show up the day of the parade,” Tuminello said. “We will take everyone, even if they come at the last minute, but it would help us if we knew of the entries beforehand.”

She said ATVs and go-carts will not be allowed in the parade. Golf carts are allowed.Horses can only participate if they are accompanied with a carriage or buggy.

The parade route will be on Church Street, Main Street and Chevy Lane, ending at the former Winn-Dixie parking lot. There will be no stopping of entries along the parade route. Parade entries will be judged on overall appearance, congeniality and music. The judges pavilion will be on Main Street. A trophy will be given to the winner of each category at the end of the parade.

“We want the people of Bunkie to come out and have a great time,” Tuminello said. “Santa Claus will be making a stop in Bunkie and riding in the parade.”

For more information, call Tuminello at 318-664-9376.

9 a.m. to 12 noon- Doll & Toy giveaway, Marksville

The Marksville Chamber of Commerce will distribute toys to deserving children from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Dec. 16) at the Marksville Fire Station Community Room on Main Street. The giveaway is made possible from donations to the Margaret Michel Memorial Doll & Toy Fund. The giveaway is open to all children ages 13 and under. No registration is necessary. Each child will be allowed to take home one toy of their choice. For more information, call the Marksville Chamber at 253-8599.

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

3 to 5:30 p.m. - Youth of Tomorrow event, Mansura

Youth of Tomorrow, a community event that will provide Christmas gifts to children ages 3-14, will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 17) at the Mansura Pavilion. Gifts include bikes, electronics, toys, etc. These gifts will be distributed through bingo games and drawings. The event is free to the public and sponsored by local businesses to help make a joyful Christmas for children in the community. Santa Claus will visit the event. Refreshments will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Lekevia Sampson at 359-8748.

3:30 p.m.- St. Cecilia “Christmas Cantata,” Mansura

The St. Cecilia Chorale will present a “Christmas Cantata” at 3:30 p.m. this coming Sunday (Dec. 17) at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura. Mass will follow the performance at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (318) 964-5349.

4 p.m.- Plaucheville Christmas Parade, fireworks

The Plaucheville Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 4 p.m. on this Sunday (Dec. 17). Line up starts at Coleman Lane and the route will go to the Plaucheville Community Center. Santa will be at the community center to take pictures. A fireworks display will follow at ballpark at dusk. Participants for the parade are currently being sought. For more information or to participate in the parade call (318) 922-3111.