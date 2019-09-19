Avoyelles 'Concerned Voters' group launches anti-vote buying campaign

Democracy is priceless. It can’t be bought.

Or can it?

Vote-buying has always been a part of elections in this area, but a group of concerned citizens is stepping up to curb that trend.

Bunkie attorney Dan McKay has taken the lead in presenting the anti-vote buying message in ads leading up to the Oct. 12 election.

“I think it is absolutely necessary that we get this message out,” McKay said. “I see the problem getting worse every election. It is getting to the point where only people with money can win an election.”

State law makes it a crime to offer to give money or anything of value to a person to influence how they vote. It is also a crime to accept or offer to accept anything of value in exchange for their vote. Conviction of that offense can be punished by up to a $4,000 fine and/or a two-year prison sentence for a first offense. A second offense carries up to $10,000 fine and five years in prison.

It is also illegal to pay or accept payment to transport voters to the polls on election day. That offense carries up to a $2,000 civil fine for a first offense and $5,000 for a second offense. It is not an offense to voluntarily transport voters to the polls without pay.

“There will definitely be vote-buying in this election,” McKay said. “To a great extent, it is already happening.”

McKay said the Concerned Voters group plans “to get enough evidence to charge multiple parties with vote-buying.”

The group’s intent is not to build a criminal case against vote-buyers, but to deter the criminal activity.

“We want them to know we are watching,” he said. “They know we are watching them. We haven’t been hiding from them.”

McKay said his group is non-partisan and is not affiliated with any organization.

“We have Democrats and Republicans working together side by side,” he said. “We are not supporting any particular candidate. We just want to prevent vote buying from happening in the election.”