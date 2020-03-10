Avoyelles DA’s Office receives grant for youth summer employment program

Eight youths will be given an opportunity to work in a real law office this summer, thanks to a private grant awarded to the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The summer employment program in the DA’s office will begin in April and end in August, District Attorney Charles Riddle said. The program is made possible through a $10,000 grant from the Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF).

The eight students, aged 16-18, must have an interest in pursuing a career in law or office administration, he said. They will be hired and will work 20 hours a week.

The selected students will receive soft skills training in a mentoring environment. They will learn about the daily operations of a law office and various related careers.

Applications are being accepted through April 15. The first day of work for the selected students could be as early as April 16, if class schedules permit. The program will end by Aug. 3, just prior to the start of the public school district’s school year.

For more information, contact Allison Laborde at (318) 253-6587.

“We have provided summer jobs in the past for students who have never been employed before,” Riddle said. “It has really been a great program to help students understand how the judicial process works. It has given them valuable work experience.”

The District Attorney’s Office prosecutes all state criminal cases in the 12th Judicial District and represents the state in the grand jury process. The judicial district consists solely of Avoyelles Parish.

The legal staff includes the district attorney and seven assistant district attorneys.

The office provides several other services besides criminal prosecution, including handling worthless checks, traffic tickets, Pretrial Intervention Program, child support enforcement, Wildlife & Fisheries tickets, Victims Assistance, School Compulsory Attendance (truancy) and juvenile delinquents.

CLCF was established in 1999 with a mission to increase charitable giving to improve the quality of life in Central Louisiana communities.

It has provided more than $10 million in grants to support non-profit programs in the mid-state area.