Avoyelles Firemen Association names Firefighter and Fire Officers of the Year

Firefighters from each department in Avoyelles gathered for the annual Avoyelles Firemen Association (AFA) banquet on Jan. 25. The banquet was held at the Plaucheville Community Center and was sponsored by the Dupont Fire Department.

Mansura Fire Chief Kenny Bordelon, who is also AFA president, recognized three firemen for their work in the parish.

Keith Bazer of the Simmesport Fire Department was named 2017-18 Avoyelles Firefighter of the Year.

“I was honored and surprised to get the award,” Bazer said.

He and his wife, Taylor, are volunteers with the Simmesport department.

Bazer has been in the Simmesport Department for four years. Prior to that, he was with the Pointe Coupee Fire District 1 Department for six years.

Four years ago, Pointe Coupee went with full-time firemen and stopped using volunteers. It was a gain for Simmesport as Bazer, who lives in Bachelor came across the river to join the Simmesport department.

A tie left two firemen receiving Fire Officer of the Year honors. Dupont Assistant Chief Andrew Firmin and Mansura Fire Department Capt. Beau Juneau both received the award.

“I grew up in Bunkie, but 12 years ago my wife, Sandy, and I moved to Dupont,” Firmin said. “Then Fire Chief Jimmy Lemoine asked me to join the Dupont department.”

Firmin said he was pleased to win the award, but more importantly, he enjoys helping people.

“I enjoy working with the people in the Dupont community whether it’s with the fire department or other community events,” Firmin said.

Juneau became a member of the Mansura Fire Department four years ago. He is also a member of the Marksville Fire Department.

“I’m honored to have been selected and thankful for the support of my fellow firefighters,” Juneau said. “I was nominated and named for the same award by Mansura, so it is especially great to be honored by the parish.”

Juneau grew up in Mansura and is not married.

Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon said two firemen from each department are nominated for the annual awards and the department chiefs vote to choose the award recipients.

For its 25-plus years, the association has met with each department every two months to discuss ways to improve local fire safety.

“We touch base with one another to see which department is the best to be called to assist for different emergencies,” Kenny Bordelon said. “One may have a larger water truck and another may have a truck with new equipment that can be used when certain calls come in.”

To ensure the same department isn’t hosting the banquet each year, the monthly meetings are scheduled on an alphabetical system that rotates to each station in the parish.

Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Warden Sandy McCann served as guest speaker for the evening.

During the banquet, seven Avoyelles firemen who had passed away in the last year were also recognized.

“None were killed on duty and we like to recognize our fellow firemen who have passed,” Kenny said.

¡ Firefighters remembered were: Jules Lemoine and Patrick Lemoine of the Moreauville Fire Department; Gerald Foti of the Moreauville and Plaucheville departments, Dan Maillet and Herbie Hess of the Bordelonville Department, Kenneth J. Bonnette with the Fifth Ward Department and Marvin Mayeaux with the Cottonport Department.