Avoyelles group wants School Board to renew alternative ed. program contract

An organization of Avoyelles Parish African American ministers is asking public school system officials to reconsider the decision to discontinue contracting with a private educational consultant to operate the parish's alternative school program.

Rev. Chris Augustine, president of Avoyelles Coalition Task Force, recently sent Superintendent Blaine Dauzat a letter expressing the group's desire that the School Board renew the contract with Ombudsman Educational Services to operate the Avoyelles Virtual Alternative Program (AVAP) in the court-closed Hessmer High School elementary building.

The letter was also signed by Rev. Allen Holmes, who was plaintiff in the desegregation lawsuit that resulted in consolidation of schools in 1988.

The School Board voted 6-3 in November not to renew Ombudsman's contract for the 2021-22 school year and to operate the alternative school with district personnel. It was noted that the overall cost would be approximately the same if the district operated AVAP or continued to contract to Ombudsman or another third-party service provider.

An alternative education program primarily provides an academic setting for students who have been expelled or on long-term suspension due to disciplinary or behavioral infractions.

AVAP has on-site classroom teachers, but also incorporates online educational programs for students.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said it would cost about $700,000 for the district to staff and operate AVAP. The district pays Ombudsman $589,000 to run the academic and behavior modification programs, but that cost does not include transportation costs for those students assigned to the school.

Dauzat said that adding that cost to the Ombudsman contract cost "puts it close to the same amount of what it would cost for the district to operate it."

There had been some comments that staffing could be handled with existing staff, but Dauzat said he does not believe that would be possible without hurting the regular education programs in the schools.

"We will have to appoint a principal, hire a special education teacher, a few regular education teachers, someone to handle the satellite food service program and a school secretary," Dauzat said.

All of those costs are included in the $700,000 estimated price tag for the program.

TASK FORCE POINTS

The Task Force has taken positions on other issues that primarily affect or impact the African American communities in the parish. Previous issues they have addressed include appointment of an assistant police chief in Marksville without advertising for applicants and urging a reopening of the death of Armando Frank, who died while being arrested in October 2017.

In the letter, Augustine makes several points to support the organization's request -- from what he says are procedural errors in presenting the motion to terminate the Ombudsman contract to creating an environment that will lead to an increase in minority student explusions and drop outs and could result in civil rights lawsuits against the school district.

The Task Force asks: (1) to continue the contract with Ombudsman to operate AVAP; (2) to negotiate with Ombudsman for any additions to the program APSD officials want included in the program; (3) that AVAP's current director and staff be retained for the program, whether it remains in the Hessmer site or is moved elsewhere; and "that all efforts be pursued and provisions be made to maintain equitable services for all students, regardless of race, without intrusion to assure that the Avoyelles Parish School System is in continuous compliance with the mandate and operational guidelines as a unitary school system."

Of those four objectives, the School Board would have no control over the staffing of an Ombudsman-run AVAP. If the School Board would reverse its decision to end Ombudsman's contract after this school year, it would be up to Ombudsman to decide that issue.

Augustine said a special committee was appointed to study and make recommendations to the School Board on a plan of action for the district's alternative education program. The committee met a few times, but in its last meeting took no action and adopted no recommendations.

He said the committee actually "did not serve its purpose and essentially was a sham and/or smokescreen" because it did not follow the proper procedure for conducting its stated purpose.

Augustine said a special committee does not cease to exist until it has completed its task. This committee did not submit a recommendation, so it did not complete its purpose. He said the AV AVAP contract can be brought back for discussion and possible reversal with a "motion to discharge a committee."

He contends that until the committee is discharged, the full board has no control over the committee's assigned issue. It would take a two-thirds vote to discharge the committee.

If Augustine is correct, it would be a simple procedural move at a future board meeting to affirm the November action since the vote to terminate Ombudsman's contract passed by the two-third's "super-majority" noted in Roberts Rules of Order. It should also be noted that Roberts Rules is a guideline for conducting business and does not carry the weight of state law.

The Task Force is also suspicious of the board's motive to replace Ombudsman with a district-run program. Augustine focuses on a comment by board President Robin Moreau that the move is needed to allow the district to "have more control" over the program.

Augustine said several board members had unsuccessfully attempted earlier this year to have AVAP Center Director Tametria Guillory removed for "personal reasons unrelated to job performance at AVAP."

He indicated the move to terminate the Ombudsman contract could be their way of "pursuing the director's removal" by "sacrificing the entire staff?"

Augustine said AVAP, under Guillory and an Ombudsman staff, for the past five years has "experienced stability and positive results in student achievement, return rate to base school, lower return rate back to AVAP and numbers returning back to base school and completing school."

Ombudsman "is a reputable educational service provider who desires quality results to protect their own credibility, and surely would not participate in the reporting of fake or misrepresented data in reference to student results," Augustine said.

"There is an old adage that says, 'If it's not broke, don't fix it,'" Augustine added. "Having Ombudsman as an intermediary gives accountability and credibility to services and results achieved for the Avoyelles Parish School System for its alternative program."

HAD PROBLEMS BEFORE

Augustine said using APSD teachers and school personnel for the district's alternative school ran into problems when it was tried before. That was a main reason the School Board contracted with Ombudsman, which operates such programs across the country. He also said using existing teachers and personnel in the schools for AVAP could affect the regular education programs in the schools.

"The environment of alternative schools that provides for students with discipline problems is a tough environment," Augustine said. "The AVAP school in the Avoyelles school system is no exception. The reality of the truth is that staffing of such a school has been, and is, a constant on-going problem through the years of its existence.

"The truth of the matter is that when staffed by the local system, most employees serving there are there by assigned transfer rather than choice to be there, although there are exceptions," he continued. "Such assignments are less productive, lacking dedication to produce credible genuine results, while waiting or seeking other assignments or opportunities with a less hostile environment.

"Such a move is certain to become a breeding ground for increased minority expulsions from AVAP, which is a last chance to avoid increase in minority dropout rates," Augustine said. "Such a move would be grounds for pursuing civil rights litigation."

He said attempting to staff AVAP with teachers, aides, social worker, etc. without hiring additional personnel would deplete regular education resources and aggravate the district's shortage of certified classroom teachers.

"Much is at stake here for the benefit of the Avoyelles School System’s continued operation under unitary status," Augustine said, "and much is at stake for the benefit of minority students who are the most served and benefited through services of the AVAP School."