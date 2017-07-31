Avoyelles has three recent house fires

After losing everything in a fire July 4, Angela and David Carmouche were looking at a dark future with no clear idea of when -- or if -- they could ever return to their home site on Schexneyder Road.

The efforts of two non-profits -- Open Hands Sharing God’s Love and the Humane Society of Louisiana -- have gone a long way to restore a semblance of normal life for the family and to allow them to set up a temporary home on their property.

The Carmouches’ story also touched individuals elsewhere in the state who have donated household supplies and cash to help them.

The first organization to step in with emergency assistance was the American Red Cross.

“I thank everybody every day that we are getting that much closer to getting back to our place,” Angela said. “Open Hands and the Humane Society pretty much made this happen.”

Response was so great, that the family received duplicates of some items and more clothes than they need.

Angela said she wants to donate those items to help the family of Reginald and Elsie Bailey of Cottonport, who lost everything but two Bibles in an early morning fire July 22.

“It’s a case of ‘pay it forward,’” Angela said. “I received so much from people who reached out in my time of need that I feel it is only right that I do what I can to help others in need.”

Open Hands, a Bordelonville-based Christian non-profit, purchased a 2010 Indian Travel Trailer to be set up at the family’s home site. Angela said Cleco was scheduled to turn on the electricity early this week, which will allow the family to move in.

Open Hands founder James Guillot said the organization is also working to see what it can do for the Baileys and to assist the Carmouches’ in sharing any unneeded donations with other victims.

Angela has been a volunteer with the Humane Society (HSL) for several years, caring for abused, abandoned and neglected animals rescued by the non-profit organization. Two of those rescued dogs died in the house fire.

HSL Director Jeff Dorson quickly came to the family’s aid, sending a news release to various media asking for donations. The Humane Society collected five boxes of cooking utensils donated by a Metairie family and is to pick up another five boxes of donated items this week.

Barbara Myles, a family friend serving in the Army at Fort Polk, also took donations that will be delivered in mid-August.

Angela said she and her husband still need to purchase a vehicle to replace the pickup destroyed in the fire. Another priority is to fence an acre of land for Trigger, the Carmouches’ horse. Trigger was in a pen near the house and sustained some burns but is expected to make a full recovery. Friends are currently caring for the horse. The project requires 25 T-posts and barbed wire.

For additional info or to donate, call Angela at 318-587-0540 or Dorson at 901-268-4432.

COTTONPORT FIRE

There were no injuries in the fire that destroyed the Baileys’ house at 1027 Sycamore Street. The Red Cross has found temporary housing for them and two grandchildren who were living with them.

The Cottonport Police Department has been spearheading efforts to collect donations to help the family.

Cottonport Fire Chief Chris Lemoine said an electrical fire started in the laundry room. The fire was reported at 12:47 a.m.

Police Chief Earnest Anderson said several people have left donations for the Baileys at the police station.

“We want the public to know they can bring donations of clothes, household supplies, etc. to the station and we will get those to the family,” he said.

Casey Dixon Carnicle, of Cottonport, is also mounting an aid effort.

Her understanding is that Reginald wears an adult large shirt and 34x31 pants. Elsie wears a medium top and size 6 or 8 pants. The granddaughter wears a girls size 6/7 clothes and Children’s 13 shoes. The grandson wears an adult XL shirt, 16/18 Husky pants and men’s size 7 shoe.

“There has been a great outpouring from people who want to help,” Carnicle said. “They want to donate clothes, school supplies, furniture for when they get back into a house, many different things.”

For more information on donating, call the police department at 318-876-3488 or Carnicle at 318-587-0243.

MOREAUVILLE FIRE

Lightning struck a vacant, unfinished home at 839 S. Bayou des Glaise Road near Moreauville at about 2 p.m. last Sunday afternoon (July 23). The owner is Albert Carmello.

Moreauville Fire Chief Robert Lemoine said the house was reportedly uninsured and had been under construction for the past few years, but never finished or inhabited.

Lemoine said firefighters tried but could not save the structure. When they arrived the fire was in the attic, which caused the roof to collapse.