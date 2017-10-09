Avoyelles High celebrates Homecoming this week

Avoyelles High School will celebrate Homecoming this week (Oct. 9-14).

Students will compete in activities such as best class T-shirt, float, chant, door decoration, banner and class winners of each day at recess.

A special dress theme will assigned for each school day.

Monday will be “America Monday,” Tuesday will be “Tired PJ Tuesday,” Wednesday will be “Wacky Tourist Wednesday,” Thursday will be “Class Shirt Thursday” and Friday will be “Blue and Gold Friday.”

The Homecoming parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 12) on the school grounds in Moreauville, travel to Main Street toward the town hall. continue onto Bayou des Glaises Road and take a right on Lemoine Street to end at Mustang Stadium.

A pep rally will immediately follow the parade at the football field.

The Mustangs will take on its intra-parish and District 3-AAA rival Marksville Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday (Oct. 14), the Homecoming dance will be held at the school. The middle school dance will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the high school dance will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. DJ Flex will be the DJ for the dance.

Call the school at (318) 985-2361 for more information.