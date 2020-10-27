Avoyelles High resumes season with 42-28 win over South Beauregard

It was "Monday Night Football" in DeRidder and the visiting Avoyelles High Mustangs were definitely "ready for some football" after missing two games due to some players testing positive for COVID. The Mustangs handed South Beauregard its first loss of the season in a come-from-behind 42-28 scorefest. Due to damage from Hurricane Laura, the Golden Knights are playing their "home" games in nearby high schools' stadiums.

It was the second time this season the Golden Knights of South Beauregard agreed to be a last-minute substitution for an Avoyelles Parish football team. South Beau stepped in to play Bunkie when Mamou had to cancel the Panthers' season opener due to COVID. The Knights won that game, 27-21.

Both teams were 2-0 going into the Monday night game.

Avoyelles trailed at halftime, 21-18. The second half was Avoyelles', with the mustangs scoring two touchdowns in each of the last two quarters and allowing only one South Beau TD.

The Mustangs were uncharacteristically unsuccessful at tacking on the extra two points -- going 0 for 7 in that department -- while the Knights added one-point kicks to all four of their touchdowns.

While Avoyelles followed true to form in piling up yards on the ground with three running backs in triple digits, Carlos Bazert and Jermaine Pierre were not among them. Bazert was injured early in the game and had only eight yards in three carries, including a 2-yard plunge for the game's first score. He also returned a punt for 10 yards. Pierre, perhaps the team's fastest player, is out with a season-ending injury.

Carl Barton was the leading ground-gainer with 193 yards on 17 carries. Josh Williams had 154 on seven rushes, with 112 of those on two long runs for touchdowns in the second half. Dacareyn Sampson had eight runs for 108 yards.

The Mustangs had 540 yards rushing and no passing yards. South Beau had 174 yards on the ground and 107 through the air.

Avoyelles will play the Many Tigers in Mustang Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.