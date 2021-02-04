Avoyelles Hospital offering vaccine for qualifying groups today
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 8:48am
Avoyelles Hospital is holding a second COVID-19 drive thru style vaccine clinic today from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Hospital reports it only has 90 doses. Shots will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The vaccine will only be available for people 70 and older or home health service recipients.
Face mask are required and those being vaccinated should be available for your second dose in three weeks.