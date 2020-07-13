Avoyelles Joint Legislative town meeting cancelled

A joint Legislative town hall meeting to be held July 16 at the Cochon de Lait Center in Mansura has been cancelled.

A letter released by Chrissie Jeansonne, Representative Daryl Deshotel Legislative Aide, said: "Considering the current situation of our state, Representative Deshotel and Senator Cloud have decided to cancel the Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at the Mansura Cochon de' Lait Center. They were truly looking forward to meeting with the constituents of District 28 and pray that this idea can become a reality sooner that later."