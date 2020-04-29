Avoyelles Journal now delivered on Wednesdays; Bunkie Record & Marksville Weekly News moving to Fridays

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes in our community. One of those changes is the delivery days of your Avoyelles newspapers.

At least for the time being, starting today, The Journal -- Alphonse and all -- will be delivered on Wednesday. The Bunkie Record and Marksville Weekly News, which have been on newsstands and delivered by mail on Wednesday, will change to a Friday publication date.

Readers will still get the same newspapers, but in the reverse order in which they are now distributed.

This move is necessary to support the advertising needs of our local businesses who will be reopening their doors and/or getting back to a more normal business activity. We want to do everything possible to help our local businesses in this time of financial upheaval.

We know our readers are accustomed to receiving their newspaper on the same day every week. The new schedule will still allow coverage of news in Avoyelles to come out twice a week.