Avoyelles Lady Mustangs edge Marksville, 51-48

Close games are fun for fans but not so fun for coaches. When the game involves two arch-rivals, the tension is even greater.

One such game was the three-point decision in Moreauville on Jan. 21, where the Avoyelles Lady Mustangs edged the Marksville Lady Tigers, 51-48.

The victory may have helped avenge the Avoyelles boys team’s 67-58 loss to the Tigers, also on that night.

That win ended a two-game losing streak that left the Lady Mustangs with a 12-12 record as of Jan. 21.

The maidens from Moreauville lost to Lakeview, 63-53, on Jan. 14 and to Winnfield, 67-54, on Jan. 17.

Results for the Jan. 28 game with Menard were not available.

The Lady Mustangs host Rapides on Friday and West Feliciana on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

MARKSVILLE HIGH

A brief January winning streak came to an abrupt end when Caldwell’s Lady Spartans thumped the Lady Tigers, 63-42, in a District 3-AAA contest on Jan. 17.

The Marksville team then dropped the decision to Avoyelles on Jan. 21, leaving them at 2-20 on the season at that point.

Results of the Jan. 24 game with Grant and Jan. 28 match with Buckeye were not available.

The Lady Tigers travel to Jena on Friday and then host Elizabeth on Tuesday.

ST. JOSEPH HIGH

The St. Joseph Lady Eagles won two of their last three games to improve their season record to 8-13 as of Jan. 20.

The Plaucheville parochial school won over Central-Larto 59-46 on Jan. 13 and punished Kilbourne, 61-26, on Jan. 17.

The Lady Eagles traveled to South Cameron on Jan. 20 and suffered a 60-43 loss.

Results of the Jan. 24 game with Family Christian, Jan. 25 game with Dodson and Jan. 27 game with Simpson were not available for this edition.

St. Joe will host district rival Plainview Friday, travel to Thrive Academy Monday and the come home to play Catholic-Pointe Coupee on Wednesday.

BUNKIE HIGH

Bunkie’s Lady Panthers have had a stop-and-go second half of the season. An 8-game losing streak early in the year set the girls back. Through Jan. 23, they are 3-3, but left with a 4-16 overall record.

Elizabeth beat Bunkie, 70-53, on Jan. 17 and Teurlings Catholic handed the Lady Panthers a 65-34 loss.

Bunkie got back on the winning track with a 57-33 victory over Jena on Jan. 23.

Results of the Jan. 28 game with the APCS Lady Vikings were not available.

The Lady Panthers play Menard on Friday and Rapides on Tuesday.

AVOYELLES CHARTER

Regardless of whether you use won-lost records or the LHSAA “power rating” score for basketball teams, the Lady Vikings are the best girls team in the parish.

APCS was 12-1 through Jan. 24 and was sporting a power rating of 39.53. The Lady Vikings were ranked No. 5 in Class AA.

The Lady Vikes defeated Glenmora on Jan. 16, 56-43, downed Tioga by a 61-40 score on Jan. 21 and beat Monterey 71-30 on Jan. 23.

Results of Charter’s game with Bunkie on Jan. 28 were not available for this edition.

The Lady Vikings play Menard on Tuesday (Feb.4).