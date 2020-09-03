Avoyelles legislators sponsoring Census Drive events

Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau seeks to determine the population of the country and gather other demographic information on its residents that is used to determine such things as federal funding for states and communities and awarding of grants. Perhaps most importantly the Census results are used to determine election districts for federal, state, parish and municipal offices.

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel (R-Hessmer) and State Sen. Heather Cloud (R-Turkey Creek) are sponsoring a Census Drive throughout the parish over the next several weeks, to make sure as many Avoyelles Parish as possible are counted in the 2020 Census. The events will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at locations around the parish.

Two of those were held earlier this week, in Plaucheville and Simmesport.

Today's event is at the Hessmer Fire Station on La. Hwy 114 (next to Shawn's).

Next week's events are scheduled for Lyon's Grocery in Bunkie on Tuesday (Sept. 8), APAC offices next to the Health Unit in Marksville (9-3 p.m.) on Wednesday and in both the Avoyelles Council on Aging and Marksville Fire Department community room in Marksville on Thursday.

There will also be events the last two weeks of the month. Those will be posted later to allow for possible schedule changes.