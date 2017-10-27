Avoyelles, Marksville win; Bunkie loses to Menard

Football game on Thursday, October 26

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (5-4, 2-2) 30 - Bolton (1-8, 0-4) 7

Football games on Friday, October 27

District 3-AA

Menard (6-3, 3-1) 27 - Bunkie (2-7, 1-3) 0

District 3-AAA

Marksville (4-5, 2-2) 20 - Peabody (2-7, 1-3) 14 Game had a weather delay

Games on Friday, November 3

District 3-AAA

Marksville (4-5, 2-2) at Bolton (1-8, 0-4) Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Avoyelles (5-4, 2-2) at Peabody (2-7, 1-3) Kickoff at 7 p.m.

District 3-AA

Lakeview (0-9, 0-4) at Bunkie (2-7, 1-3) Kickoff at 7 p.m.