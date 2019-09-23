Avoyelles Men Arrested in Theft Ring Investigation

The following is a release from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office:

In July, 2019, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in the Cottonport and Evergreen area. Information obtained in the investigation led to the arrests of Tyler W. Firmin (W/M, 24 y/o) and Ronald J. Kimble (W/M, 29 y/o) for 3 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, and Simple Burglary. Additionally, Firmin was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things in connection to a subsequent investigation in the Simmesport area involving the theft of a four-wheeler. Kimble was also charged with Possession of Schedule II Narcotics and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility when it was discovered that he had suspected crystal methamphetamine on his person while being booked on his original warrant.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for 1240 Crackville Road in Cottonport, the residence of Brennan J. Chenevert (W/M, 31 y/o). During the search investigators located a Polaris Ranger UTV stolen from Adams, Mississippi, four-wheel ATV’s which are believed to be stolen, chain saws, welding machines, air compressor, and a pressure washer. In addition, investigators located books of Louisiana motor vehicle inspection stickers, suspected illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. Chenevert was arrested for 2 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Possession of Schedule IV CDS.

Also during the investigation, detectives obtained information which led to the seizure of a four-wheeler stolen in Avoyelles Parish and located in Vernon Parish.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.