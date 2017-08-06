Avoyelles municipalities hit with inmate housing cost hike

Instead of taking a “bite out of crime,” crime will be taking a bigger bite out of the budgets of Avoyelles Parish municipalities. In recent months, as several town councils have been preparing their budgets for a new year and finishing up the old year, discussions have focused on mandated costs the local governments have little or no control over.

One of those was a letter from Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Ander-son, notifying mayors and councils that the cost of housing their inmates would increase. The rate increase went into effect Aug. 1.

The sheriff will continue to charge $6 a day to house municipal inmates for the first 30 days. However, the cost per day will jump to $24.34 after that -- the same rate the parish charges the state for a Department of Corrections prisoner.

Anderson refused to comment about the rate increase when contacted last week, saying he had not yet spoken to officials from all of the municipalities. However, he confirmed that the rate increase was still going into effect Aug. 1.

The increase affects all municipalities, but “big sister” Marksville may be the hardest hit.

'NO WIN' FOR MARKSVILLE

The parish’s only city, defined as a municipality of 5,000 or more, finds itself in a classic “no win” situation, from a financial perspective. It spent $56,000 to house its misdemeanor inmates last budget year. On the other end of the judicial finances, Marksville only received about $6,000 in fines from City Court that budget year.

That has nothing to do with the Sheriff’s Office or this new policy, but from a dispute between the city and parish over funding of the Ward 2/Marksville City Court.

When the Police Jury was forced to pay half of the court’s operating costs, jurors responded by instructing the district attorney to prosecute cases as violations of state law and not of city ordinances. By doing that, most of the fines collected go to the parish.

Police Chief Elster Smith said if an MPD officer arrests someone for a misdemeanor offense, the city pays the $6/day charge if the suspect has to stay in jail to await trial. If he goes to court and is sentenced to either pay a fine or serve time in jail, Marksville loses financially regardless of the decision, Smith said.

If the offender pays the fine, the money goes to the Police Jury. If he chooses to serve the time, the city is billed for each day the offender serves of that sentence.

Of course, the city “wins” by making lawbreakers pay for their crime and taking them off the street while they serve their sentences -- but the city also ends up paying for those crimes. With the increased per-day rate, the city’s inmate housing costs could jump dramatically.

This happens at a time when Marksville has had to lay off employees and enact other cutbacks to avoid defaulting on its debts and meet its monthly payroll and operating costs.

While the other eight municipalities are not in that kind of no-win situation, the increased costs will force them to stretch already stretched budgets even thinner.

THE FOUR TOWNS

The Mansura Town Council was moaning and groaning earlier this year over the cost of paying to house inmates -- and that was at the bargain basement price of $6/day.

Cottonport Police Chief Earnest Anderson said he will have a serious meeting with the mayor and council members soon to discuss the potential financial fallout of the new rate schedule.

“We have to arrest them and take them to jail,” Anderson said, “and then just hope the district attorney can get them to court quickly. The longer they wait in jail to go to trial, the more it costs the town.”

Anderson has already told his officers to finish all arrest paperwork and get it to the DA as soon as possible -- within a day or two, preferably.

“Time is money” is not just an old saying anymore.

Anderson said he will also redouble his efforts to carefully screen the bills he receives from the Sheriff’s Office to make sure the town is being charged only for their inmates.

“I have found mistakes like that in past bills,” Anderson said, “so I will be watching those bills closely.”

Simmesport Police Chief Damion Jacobs said town officials are in the process of reviewing the budget to determine the effect of the higher rate.

“I have not spoken with anyone at the Sheriff’s Office to see what’s going on with this,” Jacobs said. “Is it just costing more to house and feed inmates, or is something else going on.

“This will definitely have an impact on the budget because we are going from $6 a day to over $24,” Jacobs continued. “We will have a sit-down with the sheriff within the next few weeks.”

Officials with Bunkie were pulling financial records to better determine the effect the rate increase will have, but had no comment on the issue when contacted for this article.

FOUR VILLAGES

The villages of Moreauville and Hessmer are close to 1,000 residents. Evergreen and Plaucheville have only a few hundred residents.

Due to their size, these four municipalities have fewer inmates than the city and towns. However, they also have fewer dollars to pay for the services their citizens demand and deserve.

For that reason, the higher rate could have the same relative impact on their budgets as it does on the larger municipalities.