Avoyelles Parish body positively identified as Kasey Bigum

Skeletal remains found on S&B Cutoff Road on July 26 have been positively identified as those of Kasey Bigum.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson said the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge conducted DNA tests to confirm the identity.

Bigum’s son Tristin James,20, and his girlfriend Hannah Desselle, 18, were charged with Bigum’s murder after Desselle took investigators to the site where Bigum’s body was dumped.

Anderson said James allegedly struck Bigum in the head with a baseball bat during a verbal arument at Bigum’s home on La. Hwy 1 north of Marksville on May 30. James and Desselle are then believed to have wrapped the body in a blanket and dumped it in the remote area off S&B Cutoff, in the Simmesport-Bordelonville area of east Avoyelles.