Avoyelles Parish candidates qualified for Oct. 12 elections as of mid-day Wednesday

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 1:35pm

As of 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 7) the following candidates had qualified for state and local races in Avoyelles Parish. Qualifying will continue until 4:30 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

State Rep. District 28

Donald Milligan-Mansura
Marcus Johnson-Mansura
Ramondo Ramos-Bunkie
Daryl Deshotel- Hessmer

State Sen. 28

Robert Johnson - Marksville
Heather Cloud- Turkey Creek
H. Bernard LaBas - Ville Platte

State Sen. 32

Daniel Cole-Jena
Judy Duhon-Olla
Steve May-Columbia
Glen Womack-Harrisonburg

BESE Dist. 8

Vereta Tanner Lee - Baton Rouge
Chakesha Webb Scott - Zachary

AVOYELLES PARISH:

SHERIFF

Doug Anderson
David Dauzat
John Johnson

CORONER

James Bordelon

ASSESSOR

Heath Pastor

CLERK OF COURT

Connie Desselle
Alissa Piazza Tassin
Christoher Dupuy

POLICE JURY:

DIST. 1
Elzie Bryant

DIST. 2
Kirby Roy III

DIST. 3
Mark Borrel
Russell Marcotte

DIST, 4
Glenn McKinley

DIST. 5
Charles Jones

DIST. 6
McKinley "Pop" Keller

DIST. 7
Bobby Bordelon
Trent Clark

DIST. 8
John Earles

DIST. 9
Henry Moreau
Jacob Coco

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2019