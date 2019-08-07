Avoyelles Parish candidates qualified for Oct. 12 elections as of mid-day Wednesday

As of 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 7) the following candidates had qualified for state and local races in Avoyelles Parish. Qualifying will continue until 4:30 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

State Rep. District 28

Donald Milligan-Mansura

Marcus Johnson-Mansura

Ramondo Ramos-Bunkie

Daryl Deshotel- Hessmer

State Sen. 28

Robert Johnson - Marksville

Heather Cloud- Turkey Creek

H. Bernard LaBas - Ville Platte

State Sen. 32

Daniel Cole-Jena

Judy Duhon-Olla

Steve May-Columbia

Glen Womack-Harrisonburg

BESE Dist. 8

Vereta Tanner Lee - Baton Rouge

Chakesha Webb Scott - Zachary

AVOYELLES PARISH:

SHERIFF

Doug Anderson

David Dauzat

John Johnson

CORONER

James Bordelon

ASSESSOR

Heath Pastor

CLERK OF COURT

Connie Desselle

Alissa Piazza Tassin

Christoher Dupuy

POLICE JURY:

DIST. 1

Elzie Bryant

DIST. 2

Kirby Roy III

DIST. 3

Mark Borrel

Russell Marcotte

DIST, 4

Glenn McKinley

DIST. 5

Charles Jones

DIST. 6

McKinley "Pop" Keller

DIST. 7

Bobby Bordelon

Trent Clark

DIST. 8

John Earles

DIST. 9

Henry Moreau

Jacob Coco