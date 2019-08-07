Avoyelles Parish candidates qualified for Oct. 12 elections as of mid-day Wednesday
As of 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 7) the following candidates had qualified for state and local races in Avoyelles Parish. Qualifying will continue until 4:30 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
State Rep. District 28
Donald Milligan-Mansura
Marcus Johnson-Mansura
Ramondo Ramos-Bunkie
Daryl Deshotel- Hessmer
State Sen. 28
Robert Johnson - Marksville
Heather Cloud- Turkey Creek
H. Bernard LaBas - Ville Platte
State Sen. 32
Daniel Cole-Jena
Judy Duhon-Olla
Steve May-Columbia
Glen Womack-Harrisonburg
BESE Dist. 8
Vereta Tanner Lee - Baton Rouge
Chakesha Webb Scott - Zachary
AVOYELLES PARISH:
SHERIFF
Doug Anderson
David Dauzat
John Johnson
CORONER
James Bordelon
ASSESSOR
Heath Pastor
CLERK OF COURT
Connie Desselle
Alissa Piazza Tassin
Christoher Dupuy
POLICE JURY:
DIST. 1
Elzie Bryant
DIST. 2
Kirby Roy III
DIST. 3
Mark Borrel
Russell Marcotte
DIST, 4
Glenn McKinley
DIST. 5
Charles Jones
DIST. 6
McKinley "Pop" Keller
DIST. 7
Bobby Bordelon
Trent Clark
DIST. 8
John Earles
DIST. 9
Henry Moreau
Jacob Coco