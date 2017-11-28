Avoyelles Parish Christmas events this week

The following Avoyelles Parish Christmas events are planned for this week.

Friday, December 1

5:30 p m.- Bunkie Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Bunkie and Bunkie Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1) at the corner of Main Street and Oak Street in Bunkie.

Choir students from area schools are scheduled to perform. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Saturday, December 2

10 a.m. to 4 p.m- Plaucheville Christmas in the Village

The village of Plaucheville will hold its “Christmas in the Village” celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2) at the Plaucheville Community Center.

The event will feature booths with Christmas decorations and other items for sale from local vendors. T-shirts will be for sale for $10 and can be purchased at the Village Hall before the event. Santa Claus will be on hand to have photos taken with the children and give out candy.

The village Christmas parade is Dec. 17 and entries are being sought.

For more information or to participate in the upcoming parade call (318) 922-3111.

4 p.m. - Noel dans les Avoyelles Progressive Christmas Tour

The Avoyelles Commission of Tourism will sponsor its annual “Noel dans les Avoyelles: A Progressive Tour,” which will begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 2) in Effie.

The tour will begin with an appetizer served at Oak Haven Community Care Center followed by an entrée served at the home of Brent and Sherry Dauzat. Dessert will follow at Centerpoint Pentecostal Church and a lagniappe activity will end the tour at the Ward One Walking Trail. Cost is $30 per person, no refunds will be available. For tickets visit Avoyelles Commission of Tourism at 8592 Hwy. 1, Ste. 3 in Mansura, email tourism@kricket.net or call (318) 964-2025.

Sunday, December 3

1 p.m.- Moreauville Christmas in the Park

The Village of Moreauville’s “Christmas in the Park” event will begin at 1 p.m. next Sunday (Dec. 3). Booths will be open around the Moreauville Walking Track for arts and crafts, face painting, and sale of food, produce and like-new garage sale items.

The village’s Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m. The route starts at the Union Bank on La. Hwy 1, travel down Bayou des Glaises Street, turn at the village hall on Main St. and end at Avoyelles High School.

Santa will arrive in the park shortly after the parade. Parents can take pictures of their children with Santa for $5.

At dusk, cookies and hot chocolate will be served while the village Christmas tree is lit. The village invites area school bands and choirs to participate in the parade and perform in the park. There will be a spectacular fireworks display at about 6 p.m.

For more information on setting up a booth, participating in the parade or on the event itself, contact the Moreauville Village Hall at (318) 985-2338 or 305-3375.

3 p.m. - Hessmer Christmas Parade

The annual Hessmer Christmas Parade will be held on Main Street at 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 3).

The parade will feature several floats, marching units and a special guest or two. No horses or ATVs are allowed. Line up is at 2:30 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and will end at the Hessmer High School gym at the Ronald Mayeux Recreation Center.

4 p m.- Simmesport Cajun Christmas on the Bayou

The Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Cajun Christmas on the Bayou” on Sunday (Dec. 3).

A parade will roll beginning at 4 p.m. through downtown Simmesport and end at the Simmesport Fire Department.

Lineup will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the corner of N. Main and Live Oak St. with pre-judging held before the parade.

Gumbo will be sold at the Simmesport Fire Department from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per bowl. Winners of the parade will be announced at 6 p.m.

The annual lighting of the town Christmas tree will be held at Leo Ehrhardt Central Town Park. Following the lighting, the Avoyelles Public Charter School choir will perform.

For more information or to participate in the parade, contact Jacob Coco at (318) 941-2493.