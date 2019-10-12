Avoyelles Parish election updates

With results from two precincts still out -- one in Avoyelles Police Jury District 3 and the other in PJ District 9 -- it appears Connie Desselle has been elected as Clerk of Court and Sheriff Doug Anderson will face front-running challenger David Dauzat in a runoff.

Long-time Juror Mark Borrel has apparently won re-election over Russell Marcotte with 54.6 percent of the vote in PJ District 3.

Simmesport Alderman Jacob Coco was leading incumbent Police Juror Henry Moreau, 66.5 percent to 33.5 percent.