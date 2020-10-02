Avoyelles Parish election updates

Claire Dupont of Simmesport was the only candidate to qualify for Simmesport alderman-at-large in the recent three-day qualifying period. Qualifying was reopened after incumbent Presley Bordelon died.

Dupont will face Romaro Turner -- who qualified in July to challenge Bordelon -- in the Dec. 5 election, Avoyelles Clerk of Court Connie Desselle said. The alderman-at-large election will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot with Bordelon and Turner as candidates. However, Desselle said, that election has been cancelled and rescheduled for the Dec. 5 run-off election date. A large sign will be posted at the Simmesport polling places advising voters that votes cast in that election will not count.

In another Nov. 3 election update, the Avoyelles Registrar of Voters Office has already received 1,217 requests for mail-in absentee ballots -- a higher amount than usual for this time in a Presidential election year. Registered voters have until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to request a mail-in ballot. Early voting will be from Oct. 16-27 (Mondays-Saturdays). Deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 5. Online registration deadline is Oct. 13.

Two special elections will be held March 20.

The Ward 7 constable position became vacant after incumbent Sylvester Callihan -- re-elected without opposition at the end of qualifying in July -- died. His wife, Shelia Callihan, was appointed interim constable until a special election is held to fill the position.

Avoyelles School Board District 8 became vacant when incumbent Van Kojis resigned earlier this year due to health reasons. Jill Guidry was appointed to serve until a special election is held to serve Kojis' unexpired term.