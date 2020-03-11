Avoyelles Parish hospitals prepared for COVID-19 testing

If someone has a cough and fever, it is most likely a routine infection and no cause for alarm. However, with the potentially fatal and contagious Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) spreading across the country, anyone with those symptoms is being asked to contact their medical provider.

The first possible case of the infection in Louisiana was reported Monday (March 9) in Jefferson Parish.

In Avoyelles Parish, those patients deemed most at-risk for having the disease would most likely be referred to one of the parish’s two medical centers -- Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville or Bunkie General in Bunkie.

“We will screen all patients who come in,” Avoyelles Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Juneau said. “We will determine if they have traveled to a country where the virus has been found or if they have been in contact with someone who has. If that is the case and they have symptoms, we will test them and send the sample to the state lab in Baton Rouge.”

If the person is sick enough to need hospital care, they will be put in isolation in a “negative pressure” room until the test results are returned.

If they are not in need of hospitalization, “they will be sent home with instructions on how to quarantine themselves to prevent infecting others,” she said.

Avoyelles Hospital has three isolation rooms.

“We will not test everyone who comes in with those symptoms,” Juneau said. “That decision will be based on the level of suspicion, as well as the symptoms.”

Bunkie General has one airborne-isolation room that would be used if a potential COVID-19 infection is identified.

“We are asking anyone to report immediately if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath and have recently traveled out of country or to areas where the coronavirus has been identified,” BGH infection control nurse Petty Glorioso said.

Handling of patients will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the patient’s symptoms and travel history, she said.

“We are preparing and hoping this does not become a pandemic,” Glorioso said. “I am encouraged that the federal Centers for Disease Control are on top of this and will keep it under control.

“Right now it is a wait and see situation for us,” she continued. “We just have to hope and pray it is under control.”

LOW RISK IN AVOYELLES

Avoyelles Coroner Dr. James Bordelon said there is a low risk of COVID-19 infection in this area at this time. He predicted last week it was just a matter of time before the disease reaches Louisiana and possibly makes its way to Avoyelles.

What makes this illness more serious than other contagious diseases is that it is a new virus with no vaccine to protect against infection. There is also no built-up immunity as there is with more familiar illnesses.

While COVID-19 is not a “death sentence” disease, initial reports indicated a higher mortality rate than the flu, Bordelon said. That assessment has been lowered in more recent reports as more mild cases of the infection are being identified.

Approximately 80 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild and may go untreated. However, it has the potential to cause serious illness and, like the flu, can be fatal.

Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank met with officials and staff of both hospitals in the past week to go over guidelines and protocols issued by the state and federal health departments in how to handle any COVID-19 cases.

GREMILLION COMMENTS

Dr. David Henry Gremillion, a specialist in epidemiology and infectious diseases residing in Wake Forest, N.C., said COVID-19 may not be as dangerous as early reports say.

“There is certainly room for caution,” he continued. “People should be careful and exercise proper caution, such as frequent handwashing, but there is no reason for panic.

“People have no reason to change their daily routine. They don’t have to stay away from church or stop going to the mall,” he added.

Gremillion grew up in Lecompte and his family originally came from Plaucheville. He still has family in Avoyelles Parish and visits often.

“My grandmother, Cellise Gremillion, died in the 1918 flu epidemic in Plaucheville,” Gremillion said. “After I received my medical degree from LSU, I decided to specialize in infectious diseases because of the stories I heard about the 1918 flu epidemic.”

In addition to a private medical practice, Gremillion is a retired medical professor from the University of North Carolina and is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.

In his 20-year military career, he specialized in protecting military servicemen from infectious diseases.

Gremillion said as more information is learned about COVID-19, its threat level will be better understood.

FEAR AND PANIC

“I won’t tell people not to be afraid of this new coronavirus, but I strongly argue against yielding to panic.

“There is a difference between fear and panic,” he continued. “Fear has been described as ‘wisdom in the face of danger.’ Fear can lead to the careful management of risk.

“Panic, in this case, is unjustified,” Gremillion noted. “Panic can lead to making poor choices.”

COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to those at-risk for infection -- in particular individuals over 60 with pre-existing heart and/or lung conditions and diabetes, Gremillion said.

Those being treated with steroids or in chemotherapy for cancer are also more susceptible to infection, he added.

Gremillion has been speaking with colleagues in Korea and Japan who are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreaks in those countries.

Gremillion said coronavirus shares many of the same symptoms of the flu, but also has some differences.

One major difference is that someone who contracts flu will start having symptoms within three days. Someone with coronavirus can be contagious for up to 14 days before they start having symptoms.

As the weather warms, the threat of infection should diminish, Gremillion said. In Louisiana, that could be happening now. In Northern states, the trailing off period could begin in April.

“The disease will re-emerge in November through January and probably be less serious,” he said. “There will also be less panic about it.”

He said a vaccine is being developed that should be available by this fall, when the virus is expected to re-emerge.