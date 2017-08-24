Avoyelles Parish Jamboree kicks off high school football season

Coaches and fans will say the games are “just for fun” and “don’t mean a thing,” but don’t you believe it for a minute.

The annual Avoyelles Parish Football Jamboree is a series of 15-minute games pitting the three Avoyelles Parish School District high school teams against each other. This year’s edition of the traditional gridiron season will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 25) with the Marksville Tigers hosting.

The first of the night’s three games pits the Avoyelles Mustangs from Moreauville against the Bunkie Panthers. That is followed by a preview of the district opener with Avoyelles facing District 3-AAA rival Marksville. The nightcap will feature Marksville taking on Bunkie.

“Anything can happen in a 15-minute game,” MHS Coach J.T. Dunbar said.

Tickets for the game are $8 at the gate for non-students and $5 for students.

The regular season opens with a bang -- actually, three bangs -- at 7 p.m. next Friday (Sept. 1) when Bunkie travels to face Marksville in the renewing of the Catskin game that was put on hold the past two years.

Mustangs Head Coach Andy Boone will be back for his ninth year while Dunbar returns for his 16th season at the helm of the Tigers. Nick Pujol will be leading the Panthers for the second straight year.

Boone had about 35 players in practice. The Mustangs scrimmaged Lakeview this past Friday in Campti.

“We are going to keep running the same offense and defense as we have for the last several years,” Boone said. “Just like in years past, we have to keep players healthy because we have no depth.”

Dunbar said he will start the season with 57 players. The Tigers scrimmaged the Menard Eagles at home last Thursday.

“It is always an exciting time of the year when the football season starts,” Dunbar said. “We have three tough games to open the season, but I feel the games can only make us better for the rest of the season.”

Pujol goes into the Jamboree with over 50 players in uniform, which is more than last year. The Panthers hosted the Sacred Heart of Ville Platte Trojans last Thursday.

“This has been a better summer than last year as the players are starting to understand our system in the second year,” Pujol said. “This is a work-in-progress and we will see how it goes as the season starts, but we still have a way to go as a team.”

Avoyelles and Marksville will compete in District 3-AAA while Bunkie will continue to play in District 3-AA.

Marksville High School had T-shirts made in celebration of the meeting of the three public high schools in football action. Shirts were sold until Aug. 17.