Avoyelles Parish 'Litter Court' begins to take shape

Avoyelles Parish is well-known for it beautiful outdoor recreation areas -- state, federal and privately owned. Its parishwide solid waste collection/disposal program is also envied by many other parishes.

Why then, it has been asked, is litter along the parish's roadways and in its outdoor recreation areas so prevalent?

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury has begun a process to not only ask that question but to provide an answer: Litter Court. Jurors discussed the issue at its March 4 committee meeting and at the March 9 regular meeting.

Police Juror Tracey Bryant was placed in charge of the program. Jury President Kirby Roy said Justice of the Peace Chris Lemoine of Cottonport has also been asked to help get the ball rolling to address the litter problem throughout the parish.

Roy said Litter Court would be handled by one or more justices of the peace and would be a legal entity that would not only put teeth in the parish's litter laws, but actually take a bite out of the blight caused by litter bugs.

District Attorney Charles Riddle will research state laws to determine how Litter Court would operate in the parish.

"Everyone is fed up with the litter problem," Roy said. "I'm talking fast food bags, beer cans, etc. A place like Spring Bayou, which is so pretty and attracts people from all over the state and even from out of state, is embarrassing. What will those visitors think of us?"

CONSIDERED BEFORE

This is not the first time the idea of Litter Court has been raised. In 2018 the Police Jury strengthened its anti-litter ordinance and discussed implementing the program based on either the St. Tammany Parish or Grant Parish models that had proven successful.

Addressing illegal dumping in the unincorporated areas of the parish falls primarily to parish maintenance crews. The parish has had to hire private waste disposal contractors to clean up some more extensive dump sites.

A Police Jury ordinance gives ward constables the authority to investigate litter complaints and issue warrants for violations. It also empowers the justices of the peace to hear litter cases.

Roy said he has asked St. Tammany Constable Rick Moore to attend the April 8 committee meeting to discuss that parish's Litter Court. A representative from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries may also attend to discuss that agency's role in litter control.

In 2018 Moore said he always loves coming to Avoyelles Parish because it is a "great place to visit." He also praised the jury for having "a great system in place for garbage and trash with the parishwide collection paid by a sales tax and the parish sending a truck to the house to pick up mattresses and other trash, free of charge.”

With that service available, he said, it is perplexing that anyone would choose to dump their trash in the woods and bayous of the parish.

Moore said St. Tammany’s “Litter Court” has significantly reduced litter in the parish while also adding an average of $20,000 a year to the St. Tammany Parish Council's coffers after paying all costs for the court’s operations.

He said a successful litter abatement program needs three things to make it work: employees, enforcement and education.

“Of the three, educating our children is probably the most important,” Moore said back in 2018. “Children must be taught in school to pick up after themselves, to not litter and about the harmful effects of littering.”

AMBULANCE SERVICE

In another matter, the jury heard discussion over the status of ambulance service in the parish.

For many years, Acadian Ambulance had maintained it had exclusive rights to provide emergency medical transport in Avoyelles Parish due to a contract with the Sheriff's Office that so stipulates. In the past few years, MedExpress and St. Landry EMS ambulance services have been pressing for the creation of an ambulance rotation list to handle emergency calls. Both companies have also persuaded some municipalities to officially declare they are to be placed on a rotation list for calls within the municipal corporate limits.

Roy said jurors will wait for Sheriff David Dauzat to present his recommendation concerning ambulance service.

"The bottom line is that the ambulance contract is the sheriff's baby," Roy said. "He has told us he is developing a plan but needs more time to work it out. He will be meeting with jurors Monday (March 15) to discuss the issue."

In other business, the jury:

-- Scheduled public hearings for 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. on April 13 to receive any objections to placing gates on portions of Little River Loop and Levi Gremillion Road.

-- Decided to seek additional price quotes for roof repairs to the Clerk of Court Archive and Atrium.

-- Reappointed John Lemoine to the Airport Authority board.