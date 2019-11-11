Avoyelles Parish will honor its veterans at programs Monday, (Nov. 11).

Today is Veteran's Day.

There are several events happening today to honor our Veterans of Avoyelles.

(If you have photos to share of Veteran's Day events please send them to avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com).

This year is the 101st anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Events in Avoyelles include:

Monday, November 11

9 a.m. at Mansura Cochon de Lait Pavilion - The Town of Mansura will hold a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. inside the Cochon de Lait pavilion.

10 a.m. at Avoyelles Veterans Memorial, Marksville - The annual Veterans Day program sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, Paragon Casino Resort and the veterans organizations in Avoyelles will be held.

In case of bad weather, the event will be in the casino’s Grand Hall. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Avoyelles Parish Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute in honor of veterans.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

All veterans and active military personnel can receive a voucher for free breakfast or lunch at Market Place Buffet on Veterans Day by showing a valid military ID card at the Preferred Players Club. Limit one per person.

11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial in Bunkie- on Main Street. Guest speaker for the Veterans Day program will be Luke "Rucas" Mixon, Commanding Officer, VFA-204. He is the son of Mark and Barbara Mixon of Bunkie. The event is sponsored by the Bunkie Chamber and city of Bunkie. Immediately following that program, a Service League memorial dedication will be held at the city of Bunkie's courtyard at 220 S. W. Main St.

This is in honor of the Service League's 50 years of service to the city. After the dedication refreshments will be served in the new OMV (Office of Motor Vehicles) building next to the courtyard. Everyone is invited to come in and tour the new facility.

1 p.m. at Bordelonville Community Center- A Veterans Day program is scheduled at the Bordelonville Community Center/Fire Training Facility memorial site.

Motivational speaker and Marine Corps. veteran Lonnie Bridges will give an address.

For more information call Hollie Clark at 359-9121.

5 p.m. at Avoyelles Parish Veterans Monument, Mansura- “A Day to Honor Our Veterans” program will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the main branch of Cottonport Bank in Mansura on Hwy 1.

Scott Coco will emcee the event. Cub Scout Pack 94 will raise the flag and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Victory Belles will once again perform World War II-era hits in the style of the Andrews Sisters and other WWII entertainers.

The three-woman singing group comes from the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The only act that can possibly follow the boogie-woogie beat of the Belles is a fireworks display -- which is exactly what the bank has scheduled.

The Cottonport Bank event, which focuses on celebrating veterans for their sacrifice, has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Chairman Scott Coco says that the event will begin promptly at 5 p.m. and has been shorten to ensure that everyone can depart before the rain comes in tonight.