Avoyelles Police Jury adopts plan to sell ‘surplus’ bridges

There may be a way the parish can “get rid of these bridges to nowhere,” without having to tear down the bridges and haul the timbers away.

The Avoyelles Police Jury adopted the surplus property management policy at a special meeting this past Tuesday (May 22). It had discussed the program at its May 3 committee meeting and May 8 monthly meeting.

The Police Jury has been told in the past that it could not abandon a bridge and leave it standing because it could be considered “giving something of value” to the landowners that would still have access to the bridge.

If the jury wanted to stop maintaining a bridge that was seldom, if ever used, it had to abandon it and then tear it down and haul it away.

The plan now is to declare bridges that serve only a few landowners and have no value to the general public as “surplus immovable property,” sell them and remove the bridges from the parish system.

The first bridge to go through this process is the Themus Jeansonne Bridge near Simmesport.

This process will require a public hearing to discuss the proposal to declare the bridge as surplus. The hearing for Themus Jeansonne Bridge was scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 7.

The bridge would then be appraised. The parish would then advertise for bids, receive bids and sell to the best bid.

“The life of a timber bridge is 20 years,” Police Jury President Charles Jones said. “After 20 years, it is considered surplus.”

Jones said the jury could accept a purchase offer that was less than the appraised value under this procedure.

“The market value of the bridge could be less than the actual appraised value,” Jones said. “We can accept the market value.”

Also, once the bridge is declared surplus, the Police Jury could accept an offer that reflects only the value of the construction materials.

The main advantage to the jury and to any potential buyer is that the bridge would be sold “as is, where is.” The parish would no longer be liable for its repair, maintenance or any problems caused by a future failure of the bridge.

“The person buying the bridge would be responsible,” Jones said. “If they tear it down, they have to haul it away. If they leave it there, they have to maintain it.”

Jones said if the parish decided to keep Themus Jeansonne Bridge in its system, “it would cost $80,000 to repair it to avoid the possibility of it being closed.”

In other action at the special meeting, the Police Jury decided to fund $84,333 from the Solid Waste Fund to provide the local match for a $250,000 state capital outlay grant for two road improvements.